Seafood restaurant to close after 10 years in midtown Atlanta

Lure, a popular seafood restaurant in Midtown Atlanta, will close its doors on August 30, after over a decade of operation on Crescent Avenue.

Fifth Group Restaurants, which operates Lure, announced that the restaurant will continue to host private events and pop-ups until the end of the year.

“We’re incredibly proud of what Lure has been providing and are deeply grateful to the guests and teams who made it so special,” said Steve Simon, founder and CEO of Fifth Group Restaurants.

Lure has been a beloved destination for seafood lovers, known for its modern interpretation of coastal cuisine and its vibrant atmosphere. The restaurant has been a place for first dates, late-night gatherings, and legendary happy hours, creating lasting memories for its patrons.

Fifth Group Restaurants plans to transfer Lure’s staff to its other establishments, ensuring continued employment for its team members.

Guests are invited to celebrate Lure’s legacy over the next month, enjoying signature dishes and cocktails before the restaurant closes to the public.

Fifth Group says it is committed to evolving with its guests’ desires and is exploring new opportunities for growth.

