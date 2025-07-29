Metro pediatrician says keeping kids well-hydrated is key during dangerous heat

With students getting ready to return to school, Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer talked to a local pediatrician about how students can stay healthy and safe in the heat.

“Definitely heat is a biohazard you know for all the children and families. We want to make sure they stay well hydrated, that they have shade when it is available,” said Dr. Cristina Pelaez Velez with Wellstar Health.

Pelaez Velez says students staying highly active in the heat and young children are more vulnerable to heat problems. They often don’t get the urge to drink water to stay hydrated the way adults do.

“Kids can get dehydrated really easy, especially the young ones, so we want to make sure they carry a bottle of water," Pelaez Velez said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says extreme heat and humidity also can make certain medical conditions worse like asthma and heart or lung issues.

It wants parents and coaches to keep an eye out for signs of heat illness and overheating for children.

Feeling faint or extremely tired

Confusion

Loss of coordination

Severe or unusual headache

Fever

The American Academy of Pediatrics says to plan ahead if you know there will be several days of high heat in a row and plan for extra rest time.

"Heat can often make children (and their parents) feel tired. High heat can not only make people feel tired, but put them in a bad mood. Come inside regularly to cool off, rest and drink water," according to the academy.

You can click here for its guide to extreme heat.

