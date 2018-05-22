Schools take fresh look at safety after Texas school shooting

ATLANTA - School leaders unveiled a plan to protect thousands of students from the threat of an active shooter situation.
The superintendent told Channel 2 Action News in light of the recent school shootings, students at Rivers and at schools across the district will begin active shooter practice this fall.
Channel 2 Action News sat down one on one with superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen at an Atlanta Public School roundtable.
Carstarphen says next school year Atlanta Public Schools students will practice what to do in a school shooting if left alone
Dr. Carstarphen said the drill will also apply to school officers. She wants them as prepared as possible.
She has no plans to arm teachers with guns.
"That is not a direction we are moving in. We are fortunate we have our own safety and security department," Carstarphen said.
The district is working with a special team to create the active shooter drills.
