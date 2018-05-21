  • 12-year-old, 6-year-old with gun accused of chasing down group on Beltline

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - Police said a group of people in their 30s were chased down a portion of the Beltline by a 12-year-old and 6-year-old armed with a gun and rocks. 

    Channel 2’s Matt Johnson learned the adults were walking in Adair Park on the westside trail Sunday afternoon when Atlanta police said two children walked up to them and pointed a gun at them and started throwing rocks at them.

    Two of the adults were hit by the “baseball-sized rocks.”

