12-year-old, 6-year-old with gun accused of chasing down group on Beltline

ATLANTA - Police said a group of people in their 30s were chased down a portion of the Beltline by a 12-year-old and 6-year-old armed with a gun and rocks.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson learned the adults were walking in Adair Park on the westside trail Sunday afternoon when Atlanta police said two children walked up to them and pointed a gun at them and started throwing rocks at them.
Two of the adults were hit by the “baseball-sized rocks.”
A group of adults were chased on the Beltine’s Westside Trail yesterday by a couple of juveniles throwing rocks at them while also flashing a gun. Victims say the kids were about 12 and 6 years old. APD investigating. pic.twitter.com/ogoEOd9w3R— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) May 21, 2018
