  • 16-year-old killed in shooting, police say

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight.

    Police said the shooting happened late Sunday at the intersection of Lake Valley Road and Hemphill School Road at around 10 p.m.

