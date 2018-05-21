16-year-old killed in shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight.
We have a reporter and photographer talking to police for a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Police said the shooting happened late Sunday at the intersection of Lake Valley Road and Hemphill School Road at around 10 p.m.
police investigating a murder in NW Atl working on details for Ch2 Action News this Morning #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zNoTzdzWCq— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) May 21, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}