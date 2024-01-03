As students return from winter break, there are concerns about respiratory illnesses rising

ATLANTA — Wednesday marks the return to the classroom for most metro Atlanta school districts after winter break. There are concerns about a continued increase in respiratory illnesses as kids go back to school.

Georgia is one of at least seven states listed in the “very high” category on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s activity map for respiratory illnesses. The state has also one of the lowest vaccination rates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A pediatric epidemiologist with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta told Channel 2 Action News that the flu is the No. 1 concern.

“We are seeing a lot of children who are having respiratory symptoms. The primary diagnosis has been influenza. Mostly influenza A, but we are still seeing influenza B,” Dr. Andrea Shane told Channel 2′s Lori Wilson.

Shane said Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is also seeing a slight increase in COVID and a decline in RSV. But the expectation is that respiratory illness cases will go up in children as they go back to school.

“So there’s always a mixing of people who have been in different places. We usually expect that we’re going to see more children with respiratory illnesses.” Shane said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The best advice is to practice good hygiene, remember hand washing with soap and warm water and watch for any symptoms.

“If they are having symptoms, the best course of action is to keep them home and see if the symptoms resolve.”

Shane added that it is not too late for families to get their flu or COVID-19 vaccinations.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

2 tickets sold in Georgia won $150,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing Although the Powerball jackpot winner was from Michigan, several Georgians won big prizes in Monday’s drawing.

©2023 Cox Media Group