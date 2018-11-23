SCARY! Deer crashes through windshield of moving car

ROSWELL, Ga. - Police are warning drivers after a deer landed in the windshield of a moving car.
Officials with the Roswell Police Department told Channel 2 Action News the animal jumped over a median wall on Georgia 400 and shocked the unsuspecting driver.
Police said the SUV was northbound between Holcomb Bridge Road and Mansell Road.
The driver was left uninjured.
A viewer sent Channel 2 Action News a photo.
SCARY: A viewer said a deer crashed through the window of car in front of him. He said the driver is OK, but this is reminder to look out for deer as you travel this weekend! pic.twitter.com/aDw3gcSQBy— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 23, 2018
Be careful driving home from your holiday travels!
