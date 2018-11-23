  • SCARY! Deer crashes through windshield of moving car

    Updated:

    ROSWELL, Ga. - Police are warning drivers after a deer landed in the windshield of a moving car.

    Officials with the Roswell Police Department told Channel 2 Action News the animal jumped over a median wall on Georgia 400 and shocked the unsuspecting driver.

    Police said the SUV was northbound between Holcomb Bridge Road and Mansell Road.

    The driver was left uninjured.

    A viewer sent Channel 2 Action News a photo. 

    Be careful driving home from your holiday travels!

    TRENDING STORIES

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories