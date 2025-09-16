GA man sentenced to prison after single bullet found in his pocket following shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison after a single bullet was found in his pocket following a shooting.

Charles Harmon Porter, 54, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Porter, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was involved in a domestic dispute on May 29, 2023, where he shot his female roommate at their residence on Alma Street in Savannah. Following the shooting, Porter ran from the scene but was quickly captured by Savannah police.

During the booking process at Chatham County jail, a single round of ammunition was found in Porter’s pocket. An ATF examiner confirmed that the ammunition was manufactured outside of Georgia, which makes it a federal offense.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The sentencing of Charles Harmon Porter reaffirms that this office will vigorously prosecute violent criminals who illegally possess firearms or ammunition down to the very last bullet as part of our commitment to public safety,” said U.S. Attorney Margaret E. Heap.

At Porter’s sentencing hearing on September 4, the court agreed with the United States’ evidence that the ammunition was connected to the shooting, which was considered attempted murder.

The case was investigated by the ATF and the Savannah Police Department, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy P. Dean prosecuting.

A related state charge of aggravated assault against Porter is still pending in Chatham County Superior Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group