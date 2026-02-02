Savannah Guthrie’s mother disappears, police ‘have crime scene’ at her home

TUCSON, Ariz. — The mother of journalist and “TODAY” anchor Savannah Guthrie disappeared from her home days ago. Police are investigating it as a crime scene.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Sunday that Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at her home near Tucson, The Associated Press reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Update 11:19 a.m. ET, Feb. 2:

Nanos said during a news conference that Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is a crime.

“We have a crime scene” at her home, he said on Monday morning.

“We don’t see this as a search mission as much as we do a crime scene,” he said.

He later added that she did not leave on her own. He said teams searched for her all day Sunday “to no avail.”

‘THROWN EVERYTHING AT THIS AS WE CAN’

Nanos said she had some physical ailments but no cognitive issues. She may also not have the medication she needs to take.

Search teams, supported by volunteers and members of the Border Patrol, used drones and dogs to search for the missing woman. Nanos said that a homicide team was also called in, which is not standard for missing persons cases, the AP reported.

“We’ve pretty much just thrown everything at this as we can,” Nanos said, according to CNN.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we located just looking at the scene,” Nanos explained. He did not go into detail about what was found at the scene.

“You don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this, but it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house,” he said.

He said he was not ruling out foul play.

Savannah Guthrie released a statement which read:

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group