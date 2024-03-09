SAT college entrance exam goes digital, will be shorter starting Saturday

ATLANTA — The SAT college entrance exam is getting a makeover. Starting on Saturday, the test goes from paper to pixel and will be completely digital.

Channel 2′s Wendy Corona spoke with Dr. Shaan Patel. He earned a perfect score and created a program to help student score high and reap the rewards.

“I actually think it’s going to be the most student friendly exam of the SAT that’s ever been created,” Patel told Corona.

The SAT are three letters that bring anxiety. But that may change when the SAT goes digital.

“It’s a lot shorter. It’s two hours instead of three hours. It’s only 98 questions instead of 154 questions,” Patel explained.

Patel is the CEO and founder of Prep Expert. Patel self taught and earned a perfect score, then created a program to help others: 100,000 and counting. It’s now tailored for the new digital exam.

“Students who have test scores have higher acceptance rates than students who do not have test scores,” Patel said.

It’s up to three times higher acceptance rates and scores matter when it comes to claiming billions of scholarship dollars out there for grabs.

“If you don’t have a test score, you won’t be eligible for many of those scholarships,” Patel said.

Patel wants students to compete and win like he did on Season 7 of Shark Tank. He pitched his idea to the sharks and eventually partnered with Mark Cuban. What is his ultimate advice?

“Delay gratification. Work hard now…those rewards will be there,” Patel said.

