Roswell residents outraged city cut down trees on historic Mimosa Hall property

ROSWELL, Ga. — Some residents of Roswell, including a former mayor, are outraged with the city over cutting down mature trees on a historic property.

“This is not a clear cut, that’s a rape of the land,” said Jere Wood, who served as mayor when the city purchased the Mimosa Hall and Gardens in 2017 for $2.95 million. “The most outstanding thing about this house was not the house, but the grounds around it.”

The house was built in 1841 and served as a hospital for Union troops during the Civil War. The city plans to use the estate as a special events venue and make it the focal point of the Founders Park project, a trail system linking historic sites and green space in Roswell.

Wood, an attorney, said the city violated its own tree protection ordinances and failed to get the proper permits.

“There’s an obvious lack of concern for the ordinances of Roswell and for what makes Roswell a great place to live,” he said.

City officials said 35 trees were removed from the property, while three mature trees were saved. They include a century-old walnut tree that residents petitioned the city to protect. The land was cleared to make way for a parking lot, stormwater pond, catering kitchen and event pavilion.

Michelle King is a member of the Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens who said city officials never told her organization about the extent of the tree removal.

“It was hard, it was really hard,” she said. “It was not anything I expected. It took me three or four days before I could muster up the courage to look at it in person.”

Steven Malone, the City of Roswell’s director of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs, said the city adhered to its tree protection rules and acquired all the permits.

“So I would say we are very, very purposeful in how we want to make sure we’re executing this project, because we do have empathy,” he said. “We don’t want to remove any more trees than are absolutely necessary.”

He said the project details were presented to the city council and the city’s Historic Preservation Commission last year, with opportunities for public comment at city council meetings.

“Nothing was circumvented,” he said. “Every process, every step along the way has been followed.”

Simone du Boise, who designed the solar panels for Mimosa Hall, said the city could have found other ways to build the amenities without clearing out so many trees, but failed to listen to other ideas.

“When I came out here, I was literally in tears. I could not believe it,” she said. “Because for me – and I know other people have said this too – it’s the history, it’s what was here before.”

Wood and a group of residents plan to speak at Monday night’s city council meeting to voice their disapproval of the loss of trees.

“It’s part of my heritage, it’s part of my city’s heritage, it’s part of what makes Roswell a great place to live,” he said.

