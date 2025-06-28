Gardeners say extra rainfall has helped their summer harvest

DUNWOODY, Ga. — From the heavy rain to the intense heat, this wild weather is taking at toll on local gardens.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich spoke with a gardener about how these extremes are affecting plants and what you can do to protect yours.

North Georgia has had no shortage of rainfall over the past few weeks. Since May 1st, Atlanta has received nearly 10 inches of rain.

“We harvested over 100 pounds of cucumbers for the food pantry. I don’t think we would have gotten nearly that much if it hadn’t rained so much lately,” Ann Bone said.

The chairperson of the Dunwoody Community Garden says the extra rainfall over the past few weeks has really helped out its garden.

“We don’t have to come out in the heat and water as much,” Bone said. “It has done wonders for our pollinator beds. We have had record production of cucumbers and squash.”

When the weather shifts into a drier pattern though, the heat will take a toll on your garden. Ashley Frasca, host of Green and Growing show on our radio partners 95.5 WSB, says it’s not too late to take steps to help prevent damage to your plants from the heat.

“So during the dry periods, what we can do is make amendments to our soil. Adding organic material to the soil really breaks it up and adds oxygen, that way it won’t stay so saturated in times of heavy rain,” Frasca said.

By being proactive and monitoring the health of your garden, you can avoid losing your plants. If you are unsure if your plants have received too much water and are at-risk of dying, you can consult a professional.

