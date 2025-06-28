Injured hiker found, rescued in the north GA mountains

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — Four miles deep into a hike in the north Georgia mountains earlier this week, a woman found herself with a broken ankle and no way back.

Fannin County Search and Rescue teams were sent out along Beach Bottom Trail toward Jack’s River Falls.

Crews searched the 37,000 acres of the Cohutta Wilderness where the hiker was and were, luckily, able to find her.

Because she couldn’t walk and crews were so deep in the woods, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Aviation team brought in a helicopter to airlift the hiker to safety.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the woman being lifted out of the woods.

Murray County paramedics took the woman to be treated.

