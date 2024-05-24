Rome, GA man arrested for stealing 7 American Bulldog puppies

ROME, Ga. — The Floyd County Police Department arrested a man after he was accused of stealing seven puppies on May 2.

According to an arrest report, Bruce Maurice Ferguson III went to a home on Chatillion Road in Rome and stole seven American Bulldog puppies from the woman there.

Ferguson was arrested on May 21 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

An affidavit from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says he was charged with theft by taking, a misdemeanor.

A reason for Ferguson to take the bulldog puppies was not mentioned in the arrest report.

