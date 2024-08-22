US Marshals help with SWAT situation underway in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it is out at a home along Iris Drive in Rockdale County helping the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office serve a warrant.
Marshals said the Rockdale County SWAT team is also at the home.
Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more about what is going on there.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight following the Democratic National Convention for the latest on this developing story.
