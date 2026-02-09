Stolen manhole covers haven’t been replaced, metro Atlanta neighborhood frustrated

Two men were caught on video stealing metro Atlanta manhole covers back in the fall.

Nearly five months later, those covers aren’t yet properly replaced.

Locals say they are frustrated.

Channel 2 Action News first covered this story back in September.

A woman who saw it and lived here reached out to me a few days ago and said this situation still has not been fixed.

What it looks like now is very similar to how it looked last year.

Suspects are accused of stealing those covers from this neighborhood on ellis pointe avenue and watts lane five months ago.

The thefts caused some safety concerns for neighbors who were worried about people walking, jogging and kids at bus stops.

County officials told us then each cover cost about $200 to replace.

But neighbors say they don’t understand why that has not happened yet.

“They want their mortgage and they want their HOA. So why can’t we as neighbors get what we need to get in a timely fashion for our neighborhood to stay aesthetically pleasing?” Denise Hanna asked.

Rockdale County said they have they have replaced manhole covers but are having issues with the grate covers.

