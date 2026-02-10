Sergeant’s patrol vehicle hit while helping driver on I-20

CONYERS, Ga. — A Conyers police sergeant’s patrol vehicle was hit while the officer was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 20, authorities said.

Conyers police said the sergeant was helping a driver with a flat tire and entering call notes in the computer when another vehicle collided with the patrol vehicle.

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported.

The CPD said incidents like this could have ended differently and reminded drivers of Georgia’s Move Over Law.

Drivers must move over one lane for stopped emergency, tow, or utility vehicles with flashing lights. If changing lanes isn’t safe, drivers are required to slow down well below the speed limit and be prepared to stop.

“Simple actions save lives, including yours,” the department said.

©2026 Cox Media Group