CAU police officer placed on leave after detaining student in classroom

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University officials say they are conducting a formal review after a campus police officer entered a classroom and detained a student last week.

In a message to students, faculty, and staff, the university acknowledged the incident and confirmed that the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the matter is investigated.

According to a statement from CAU leadership, the situation began when a student declined to present university identification before entering campus. University officials said the refusal interfered with established campus access protocols.

The officer later entered a classroom to detain the student.

University leaders stated that identification checks are part of safety procedures designed to protect the campus community, particularly in light of recent threats to colleges and universities nationwide.

“We acknowledge that the student’s refusal to present ID interfered with campus access protocols and with Clark Atlanta University Public Safety procedures,” the university said in a statement.

However, officials also acknowledged the seriousness of the encounter and concerns raised about how it was handled.

“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors will always remain the top priority of the Clark Atlanta University Department of Public Safety,” the university said in an earlier statement.

The school confirmed it has launched a formal review to gather and assess all the facts.

While that investigation is underway, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, a move the university described as a standard step to allow for an impartial process.

To address the incident, Clark Atlanta University outlined several actions it plans to take, including:

Conducting a thorough review of the incident and current campus safety procedures

Assessing whether additional training is needed

Implementing communication measures to prevent similar situations in the future

Ensuring classroom integrity and student rights are protected

University leaders said they are committed to balancing campus safety with a respectful learning environment.

“The Office of the President will ensure that this matter is addressed with the seriousness it merits,” the statement read. “We recognize the importance of both safety and a conducive learning environment and will act decisively to reinforce our commitment to these values.”

No further details about the student or the specific circumstances of the detention have been released.

