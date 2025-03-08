Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in crash

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving a Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and another car is under investigation on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras at Miller Chapel Road SE and Hwy. 138 show a sheriff’s office SUV on the sidewalk and with severe damage to its front driver’s side.

Another car is sitting sideways, blocking traffic along the road. Airbags inside that vehicle went off, but it’s unclear how much damaged the car sustained.

Around 5:30 p.m., towed away both vehicles and the road reopened.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone in either vehicle was injured.

