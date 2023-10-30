Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of major who died over the weekend

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its majors who passed away this past weekend.

The department announced the passing of Major William Miller with a social media post.

Miller served with the department from May 10, 2021, until his death, according to deputies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miller was affectionately known as the “Rockdale Ranger,” according to the post.

The post asked people to keep Miller’s family along with the department in their prayers.

Deputies did not share how Miller passed.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Here’s how Matthew Perry is linked to this Atlanta trailblazer

©2023 Cox Media Group