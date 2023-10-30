22-year-old hiker survives 30-foot drop at Lookout Mountain

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — A woman survived a terrifying drop at a popular hiking spot near the Georgia-Tennessee border.
Fire and rescue crews from Lookout Mountain and Chattanooga-Hamilton responded to Sunset Rock on Saturday afternoon.
The departments received a call about a hiker who fell 30 feet of the edge of a bluff. The crews found the 22-year-old and used equipment to pull her to safety.
A doctor also responded to the call and said the woman did not appear to have serious injuries. Hamilton County paramedics took her to the hospital.
