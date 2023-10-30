Woman dead after being hit by car in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a woman’s death after she was hit and killed Monday.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News at 1:30 a.m., officers received alerts of a person hit by a car on Pharr Road NE.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Authorities confirmed that the driver remained on scene. It is unclear if they will face charges.
The case remains under investigation.
