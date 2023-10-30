Police investigating suspected kidnapping attempt in Atlanta that caused traffic delays on I-20

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a suspected kidnapping attempt in southwest Atlanta that led to a major traffic snarl on Interstate 20 Sunday night.

APD said they responded to a possible kidnapping involving a female victim at John Wesley Dobbs and I-20 westbound.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was live along I-20 with details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Traffic on I-20 is now flowing normally after Georgia State Patrol Troopers and paramedics blocked off the highway with road flares near exit 54.

APD confirmed to Francisco that they were trying to help GSP pull over a suspected male kidnapper with the female victim in the car.

Once officers got the car to stop, the two people were taken to the hospital.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to GSP with several questions surrounding the incident.

It is unclear if the suspected kidnapper led troopers on a chase through traffic. At this time, no identities have been revealed and GSP has not said why the two had to be taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are also unknown at this time.

Channel 2 Action News is waiting to receive more details from GSP.

