Rockdale neighbors want leaders to fix flooding issues after part of road caves in

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in one Rockdale County community claim a road in their neighborhood floods every time there is a heavy rain.

The road looked like a roaring river but it’s not. Ricky Bailey said storm water covered the Lake Rockaway Road in Rockdale County earlier this week.

“It was terrible. Water coming all over the road.”

Crews shut down the road after the storm. Neighbors said they’ve had problems with the road for years.

NewsDrone 2 flew over the damage on Friday. There’s a large hole where the road caved in. The county placed concrete barriers to keep neighbors out. There are signs warning people of possible flooding,

“That road is bad. We got to go all around to get where we’re going,” Bailey said.

Bailey said he’s tired of temporary fixes.

“They go around here fixing everybody’s else communities but they won’t fix this one up. Why? Why?”

Rockdale leaders released this statement.

“RDOT is coordinating with Stormwater to repair the infrastructure and get the road back open as soon as feasibly possible. Additionally, RDOT will be bringing several options for repair to the BOC for funding and approval. For now, the road shall remain closed for safety purposes until repairs can be completed.”

Bailey said the solution to this problem is simple.

“Fix it.”

Rockdale County Leaders didn’t give a timeline as how long everything will take.

