Rockdale Co. deputies looking for missing man with schizophrenia

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing, endangered man.

Joseph Timmons, 30, suffers from schizophrenia and has been missing since Friday, May 9. He was reported missing on Friday, May 16.

He was last seen near the area of Union Church Road and East Fairview Road.

He has blue eyes, brown hair, weighs about 150 lbs., and is five feet, six inches tall.

If you see him, call 911 or call Investigator Levett at 770-278-8166 or email grote.levett@ro,ckdalecountyga.gov.

