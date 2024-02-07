Man wanted for felony identity theft in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man suspected of identity theft is wanted by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.
According to deputies, Edwin Johnson, 37, is wanted for two counts of felony identity theft.
Johnson stands 6′4″ tall and weighs about 200 lbs.
The sheriff’s office did not provide details about the crimes he is accused of committing.
If you have any information on his location, please get in touch with Investigator Travus Blevins with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 770-278-8267 or email Travus.Blevins@rockdalecountyga.gov.
