Man hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-20

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A person was seriously injured early Christmas Eve after being hit during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Rockdale County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers say the crash happened around 12:17 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 80.

Investigators say a Dodge Challenger became disabled and came to a stop in the right travel lane instead of moving onto the shoulder. A short time later, a Dodge Ram truck pulled up behind the car and stopped partly in the lane and partly on the shoulder so the driver could get out and help.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials say that as the man was outside the vehicles, a Mercedes car approached and hit the back of the Challenger, then sideswiped the Ram truck. During the crash, the man was hit and seriously injured.

The man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His identity was not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Georgia State Patrol says the driver of the Challenger was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Investigators are still working to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

The crash forced all eastbound lanes of I-20 to close for about four and a half hours, causing major overnight delays.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2025 Cox Media Group