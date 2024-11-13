Man arrested after being shot during argument with woman in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was shot during a fight with a woman has been arrested in Rockdale County.

On Nov. 12, deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 20 SE and Kay Terrace.

When they arrived, deputies found a 30-year-old woman and three children.

The shooting victim, whom they refer to only as “Mr. Elmore” was not there.

Deputies learned that the woman, the children, and Elmore were both traveling in a car heading out of Rockdale County.

The woman and Elmore began arguing and the argument escalated to the point where Elmore stopped the car, got out, and attacked the woman.

During the fight, the woman was able to get her gun and shoot Elmore.

After being shot, he drove away, leaving the woman and three children on the side of the road.

Deputies were able to track Elmore to his mother’s house.

Once he was arrested, he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

He is currently being held at the Rockdale County Jail.

