Boil water advisory issued for all of East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents across East Point are being advised to boil their water before drinking, cooking or brushing their teeth after the city issued a precautionary boil water advisory.

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The City of East Point Water Resources Department announced Saturday the advisory, which impacts the entire city, saying the measure was taken to help ensure the safety of residents. This is after a water main break occurred on Headland Drive between Plantation Drive and Graywall Street.

The break has created a road safety hazard, making the roadway impassable. Those streets will remain closed until further notice.

Officials recommend boiling tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.

Residents who are unable to boil water are encouraged to use bottled water instead.

The city said residents can continue washing their hands with soap and water as usual. Ice made before the advisory was issued may also continue to be used as long as it has remained stored in a freezer.

Crews are actively working to repair and restore the water main.

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