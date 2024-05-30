Investigators search for Rockdale Co. man missing since Thanksgiving

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen the week of Thanksgiving.

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Donald McClarence spoke to his sister in New York during the week of Thanksgiving 2023 and mentioned his plan to visit her and the family in New York.

He was last seen that week at 1400 General Arts Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The last time his family heard from him was December 20, 2023.

McClarence, 41, is described as bald, 140 lbs., standing five feet eight inches tall, with tattoos of “Mom + bro RIP”, a large cross, and a tribal design across his back.

He has a scar from the middle of his back to his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division’s Investigator Grote Levett at 770-278-8166.

You can email him at Grote.Levett@rockdalecountyga.gov.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

5-year-old boy accidentally killed himself with loaded gun left on bed, Gwinnett mother charged

©2024 Cox Media Group