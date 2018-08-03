0 Couple stole credit cards from Cracker Barrel customers, police say

CONYERS, Ga. - Police are searching for a couple they say stole credit cards from customers at a Conyers Cracker Barrel and went on a shopping spree.

Police say the thefts happened at the Cracker Barrel at I-20 and Highway 138 in Conyers on July 18.

Channel 2's Craig Lucie spoke with police, who said they believe the couple has done the same thing in other metro counties.

Lucie spoke to Conyers police Sgt. Kim Lucas, who showed him surveillance video of the most recent theft as it happened.

The video shows the couple walking into the dining area of the store. Lucas said the couple didn't eat, but complained to a manager about the long wait, which may have been part of their scheme.

Lucas said while the woman was in the Cracker Barrel shop, the man targeted two customers in the dining area.

"He got his hands on a wallet or purse and goes back into the store," Lucas said. "He appeared to be manipulating something, removing cards from the wallet."

Conyers police say as soon as the couple left the Cracker Barrel, they went a mile-and-a-half down the street to a Target store where they went on a shopping spree.

Video from the Target shows the couple shopping for iPhones. Shortly after, the victims at Cracker Barrel got a notification from their bank that more than $900 in purchases had been made at Target.

Police say they know of two other jurisdictions in metro Atlanta where the couple may have committed the same crime. They say they are working with other agencies that do not want to be identified because they could be close to catching the couple.

If you recognize this couple, you can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-tips.

