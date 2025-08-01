Auto shop in Rockdale extensively damaged by fire

A fire that erupted at MHC Kenworth, an auto shop in Rockdale County, on Thursday caused extensive damage to the facility.

The blaze broke out while employees were inside working, but no injuries were reported. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was accidental, and no toxins were released.

“I just heard explosions, boom, boom, boom,” Derrick Gibson, who witnessed the fire, told Channel 2’s Cory James.

David Gomez, a neighbor, said he initially thought, “I thought that BioLab went up again,” recalling last year’s nearby incident that caused evacuations nearby.

The fire at the auto body shop for semi trucks quickly turned the facility into a charred garage. Rockdale County firefighters worked late into the evening to extinguish the flames.

NewsChopper 2 provided aerial views of the aftermath, revealing twisted metal, scorched trucks and significant damage to the business.

A county spokesperson confirmed that while the investigation is ongoing, the preliminary report indicates the fire was accidental.

