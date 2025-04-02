Auto repair shops say tariffs will make it more expensive to get your car fixed

CONYERS, Ga. — Auto repair shops across metro Atlanta are preparing for car parts to get more expensive and harder to get as President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on auto imports.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Conyers where she spoke with owners of an auto shop who say some parts could be delayed for months.

Melvin Little, the owner of Rogers Classic Collision, told Washington that foreign parts, which are used on both foreign and American-made cars, can already take a long time to get in stock.

“The lower control arms, they may not have them in and if we have to wait for them to come in from Germany, then it’s whenever it shows up,” he said.

He says that newly-imposed tariffs will make the average repair pricier and take longer.

“At the end of the day, the consumer pays for the tariffs,” Little said.

On Wednesday, President Trump imposed a 25% tariff on auto imports, which means the price of car parts could soar.

“Say if it’s 5,000 to fix, now it’s going to be 6,000 and insurance companies are just going to raise your insurance rates,” he said.

Washington asked if now was the time to make repairs that drivers have been putting off, but Little said even that could take some time.

“You may be waiting. If there is a certain repair for a certain car, it just all depends,” he said.

