Army specialist surprises dad, brothers at metro Atlanta high school

A Rockdale County Army specialist had a special military homecoming at a Rockdale County high school Wednesday.
SPC Ameniah Hodge, who has been deployed overseas for months, returned home and surprised her father and two brothers at Heritage High School in Conyers
US Army soldier returns home and surprises her dad and ROTC brothers at their high school. 5pm pic.twitter.com/n7XnzIDlfK— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) March 6, 2019
Hodge’s father works at the school and both brothers are still in school there
