  • Army specialist surprises dad, brothers at metro Atlanta high school

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    CONYERS, Ga. - Grab the tissues.

    A Rockdale County Army specialist had a special military homecoming at a Rockdale County high school Wednesday.

    SPC Ameniah Hodge, who has been deployed overseas for months, returned home and surprised her father and two brothers at Heritage High School in Conyers

    Hodge’s father works at the school and both brothers are still in school there

    Watch it happen and hear what the special moment meant to her dad and brothers, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories