78-year-old Conyers man suffering from dementia missing since overnight

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a 78-year-old Conyers man suffering from dementia.

Joseph King was last seen at 4 a.m. on Crepe Myrtle Court SE in Conyers.

He is described as 5′ 11″ tall, weighs approximately 167 lbs, has brown eyes, and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a tan or light brown sweater with a checkered or diamond pattern, blue jeans, and brown boots or shoes.

He is traveling on foot.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-785-5911.

