2 Georgia restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Taco Spots in 2023′

CONYERS, Ga. — Yelp has released their list of the top 100 taco spots in 2023 and two Georgia restaurants made the cut.

Coming in at #90 is Bella Vista, a Mexican restaurant located at 1373 Iris Drive in Conyers.

Their menu features taco options like spicy pork, steak, chicken, fried pork, pork stomach, pork skin, Mexican sausage, pulled beef, tongue, and tripe.

Ranked at #43 on their list is Taqueria El San Luis located at 7094 Hodgson Memorial Drive in Savannah.

The next time you’re in Savannah you can enjoy their chicken, pork, beef, steak, fish, or shrimp tacos.

