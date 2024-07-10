1 shot during fight between multiple people in Rockdale County neighborhood

CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department is offering a reward for information about a shooting that left one person injured.
Around midnight on Sunday, Conyers officers were called to the Forest Villas subdivision near Creek Forest Court regarding a person shot.
Investigators learned that a 23-year-old of Conyers was shot during a fight between several people.
The victim was taken to the hospital and has since been released.
Police said they found multiple shell casings in and around the roadway on Creek Forest Court.
The suspects remain at large.
The Conyers Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification or arrest of the suspects responsible for the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to submit tips in the following ways:
- Anonymous Tip Line: 770-483-8477
- Text a Tip: (678) 654-8845
- Via email: police@conyersga.com
- Online: www.conyerspolice.com
- Directly contact a specific officer: 770-483-6600
