2nd arrest made in GA credit union fraud case, police say suspect stole nearly $500K

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A second person has been arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Georgia credit union.

On Saturday, July 6, Demetrius Redding was arrested by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and charged with four counts of third-degree forgery and four counts of criminal attempt theft by deception.

Police say Redding deposited four stolen checks totaling $480,142.91 with the help of Steven Verrett, a former employee of Navy Federal Credit Union.

Verrett was arrested on May 28, 2024, as a result of the same fraud investigation.

Police said that as an employee, Verrett used legitimate customers as cover while he deposited counterfeit checks, opened fraudulent vehicle loans, and funneled money to himself and others.

The first five checks reported stolen from the mail totaled over $800,000.

Police said the case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

