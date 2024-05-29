GA credit union employee accused of stealing more than $800K on the job

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An employee of a Columbus, Georgia, credit union stole over $800,000 from his job by depositing counterfeit checks, opening fraudulent vehicle loans, and funneling money to himself and others, according to police.

The Columbus Police Department said Steven Verrett used legitimate customers at his desk at Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU) as a cover while he committed the crimes in February of 2024.

Five of the checks he processed were stolen from the U.S. mail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With the help of NFCU internal investigators, detectives found at least eight NFCU accounts involved in fraudulent activity.

On May 28, Verrett was arrested by the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit.

He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and charged with five counts of third-degree forgery, three counts of identity fraud, two counts of felony criminal attempt theft by deception, felony theft by deception, financial transaction card forgery, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, and computer forgery.

Additional charges and further arrests of his co-conspirators are pending.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Crews clean up after E-F1 tornado hits Coweta

©2024 Cox Media Group