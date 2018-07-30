Rockdale County's new superintendent speaks about Back 2 School

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A new school year starts for students in Rockdale County and there are big changes for children returning to one elementary school.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach sat down and spoke to the new superintendent about the new Pine Street Elementary School.
The school is no longer on Pine Street but it kept the name of the historic school about two miles from its original location.
The new facility sits next to Conyers Middle School.
Parents and students gathered last week to tour the school.
“It is amazing. We come from the old Pine Street Elementary. This is a huge space,” said parent Jennifer Watson.
Only on the job two months, one of Rockdale County superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts’ first jobs: help open the school.
