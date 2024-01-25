Robbery suspect who ran from car after chase found on floor in spare bedroom of Roswell home

ROSWELL — Dozens of officers fanned out across a Roswell community on Tuesday, searching for a robbery suspect they believed could be “armed and dangerous.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in the City of Mountain Park, where police searched for 27-year-old James Raborn. Police said that on Monday, Raborn robbed a bank in East Roswell and threatened employees.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that Raborn passed a note demanding money and threatening that he had a gun, though he never showed one. Officers made it to the scene 10 minutes later and Raborn had already fled from the location.

License plate readers captured images of Raborn’s truck, which officers tracked to the Mountain Park area. Police tried to stop Raborn, but he took off and later crashed his truck ran from the scene.

A woman who stayed inside the truck after the crash was identified as 29-year-old Emily Browning. Detectives determined that Browning was a participant in the robbery and she was charged with armed robbery.

According to police, on Wednesday, Raborn was taken into custody after cell phone data indicated that he was near the 300 block of Mountain Park Road.

When officers got to the location, they found an outbuilding on a property that appeared to have been tampered with. Detectives immediately made contact with the homeowner, who exited the home after she spotted Raborn lying on the floor of a spare bedroom.

Police were able to take Raborn into custody without incident. The homeowner told police she was not aware that Raborn was inside the home until police knocked on the door.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they believe Raborn likely entered the home through a kitchen window while the homeowner was not home.

Raborn was taken to the Fulton County jail and is charged with armed robbery, criminal trespass, and multiple traffic offenses from the chase.

