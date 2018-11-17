Roaches found in Lenox Mall food court restaurant Wokdragon lead to failing score

ATLANTA - A longtime restaurant in the food court at Lenox Square has failed a health inspection.
A Fulton County Health Inspector noted seeing live and dead cockroaches in Wokdragon. On Nov. 14th the restaurant failed a health inspection with a score of 63.
Some tourists from Boston told Channel 2 Anchor Carol Sbarge that they don’t have restaurant scores there, just letter grades. They said they wouldn’t eat at a restaurant with a score of 63.
Violations included some food not held cold enough, some food not held hot enough and no hot water at the hand sink.
The owner of Wokdragon says in the 25 years she’s been in the food court she’s never gotten a score this low.
In March of this year the restaurant got a near perfect score of 98. The owner told Sbarge she always tries to follow safe food prep practices but says it can be confusing when some rules change or evolve.
As far as the cockroaches, the owner says that is a new violation and she always makes sure to have a pest control company come every month. We’ll keep you updated on how Wokdragon does on the re-inspection.
