Rising rapper was killed 3 years ago on I-285. His father says he’s still waiting for justice

ATLANTA — The father of an Atlanta rapper found shot to death in his car is begging anyone who can help police find who killed his son to come forward.

Atlanta police told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden they haven’t publicly identified any suspects in the homicide of Rudolph Johnson Jr, aka Marlo. In the meantime, his father says his son was starting to make a name for himself in the hip-hop industry.

“Why would somebody do that to my son?” Rudolph Johnson Sr. said.

It’s the question that Johnson has asked himself repeatedly after someone shot and killed his 30-year-old son during the summer of 2020.

“In three years, nobody has been charged with his murder and all we want is justice for our son,” Johnson said.

Investigators say it was just before midnight on July 11 when officers responded to a single vehicle accident on Interstate 285 south, just west of downtown, near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass.

Police discovered Marlo shot to death inside his car at the time. Authorities believe he was the intended target, but the motive remains under investigation.

“I still can’t believe it,” his father told Seiden.

Marlo, a father of four, grew up in southwest Atlanta and was just beginning to make a name for himself as a rapper. In 2017, he was signed to Quality Control Music, the Atlanta-based label filled with stars like Lil Baby and Migos.

After his death, the head of his label took to social media expressing his grief.

“So much potential that the world didn’t get a chance to see...love you bro. It’s really hard for me to say RIP.”

Johnson told Seiden that he just wants justice for his son.

“He wouldn’t let it go if it was with me. So I can’t do that so I have to try and persist and found out who did this.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

