Rising energy bills doomed PSC incumbents, experts say

ATLANTA — For the first time in over a decade, two Democrats have been elected to the Georgia Public Service Commission, replacing Republican incumbents in a move driven by voter concerns over rising energy bills.

After a series of rate increases approved by the PSC during a time where affordability was a top issue, two incumbents lost their positions.

Democrats Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard will now replace Republican incumbents Fitz Johnson and Tim Echols.

Their Democratic opponents who ran a campaign focused on those rising bills, said Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

“And without question, pocketbook issues dominated that discussion,” said political analyst Bill Crane.

The issue of affordability dominated the ballot box— especially during a low-turnout election.

“Neither (Georgia Gov.) Brian Kemp nor Donald Trump was on the ballot. So, all of those things combined were a spectacular day of loss for the Republican party,” he said.

Now, despite the shakeup, Crane and experts like Georgia Watch’s Liz Coyle say the impact of the new members may not be felt immediately especially as rates for Georgia Power have been frozen for the next three years.

“So, it’s a practical matter. It’s not going to reduce energy rates overnight,” Crane said.

But some hope that the changes will lead to a better balance between utility companies and the customers they serve.

And before the two new members take office, the existing board will have one last major vote.

It would give Georgia Power permission to spend more than $10 billion to increase power production, mainly to power new data centers.

