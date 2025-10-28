Both sides testing strategies in Public Service Commission race

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The race for a Public Service Commission seat in Georgia is drawing significant attention from both Republicans and Democrats, as both parties pour resources into the contest.

This year’s Public Service Commission (PSC) races are unusual in their high level of attention, as both parties see them as opportunities to test strategies ahead of the 2026 elections. Early voters in DeKalb County have been casting their ballots in a race that typically does not garner much interest.

“It does have a bearing on next year, both in terms of tactics, strategy, but also more importantly, what voters think,” said Charlie Bailey, Democratic Party of Georgia Chair.

Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon, “Whether it’s how we are turning out people to vote, how we’re communicating to the voters and what message are we communicating.”

The Democratic Party of Georgia has launched a new TV and digital ad campaign as part of its efforts in the PSC races.

This is seen as a chance to test out strategies that could be effective in more high-profile contests in the future.

University of North Georgia Political Science Professor Nathan Price commented on the significance of these races, stating that both parties are not only interested in the results but also in voter turnout.

“The parties are not even just looking at the results; they’re looking at the turnout. They want to see what’s motivating voters, how well they’re reaching their voters,” he said

Beyond the strategic implications, the PSC races hold intrinsic importance as they influence gas and electric rates for consumers, making them relevant to the everyday lives of Georgia residents.

