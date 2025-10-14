Early voting begins for city elections, Georgia Public Service Commission seats

ATLANTA — Early voting for the November 4, 2025 election begins Tuesday in Georgia and will continue through Friday, Oct. 31.

Voters will be electing mayors and council members in cities across Georgia. There is also a statewide special election for two seats on the Public Service Commission, which regulates energy and utility rates like your power bill.

Early voting takes place Monday through Friday and some locations will be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Unlike on election day, you don’t have to vote at an assigned polling location for early voting. You can vote at any early voting location in your county.

To find early voting locations in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s website, select the Nov. 4 election in the drop-down menu, and then your county of residence.

When you arrive at your early voting location, you’ll need to have a valid photo ID like a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card with you.

If you need assistance voting, you can bring a family member or friend to help you fill in the ballot.

If you can’t vote early or in person on election day, you can request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

