Ring camera catches thieves robbing Georgia man at gunpoint right outside his front door

RINCON, Ga. — Police are looking for the men who were caught on Ring security video holding a military veteran at gunpoint right outside his front door.

The holdup happened Thursday night at an apartment complex in Rincon, outside of Savannah.

In the video, you see the two thieves wearing dark clothing and face masks. One of the men had a semi-automatic handgun, and the other a rifle.

They ordered the man to give them his wallet, phone, and keys. At one point, one of the thieves even reaches into the man’s pants pocket looking for items to steal.

The veteran complied with the thieves’ orders. The robbers then took off in the man’s car.

“Keep in mind, this could have easily been your child, your spouse, or anyone you care about at the mercy of these two individuals,” the police department said in a post on Facebook.

Police have identified one of the robbers and have signed warrants for his arrest.

Investigators are trying to identify the other robber, who pulled down his facemask for a brief moment on the video.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Rincon Police Department at 912-826-5200.

