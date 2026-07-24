Reward offered in shooting that left one teen dead at fireworks show

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police say a reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest that claimed the life of a 17-year-old, Jazon Fajardo.

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Investigators say Fajardo was shot on July 3 at Midland Park just yards from police headquarters after Gainesville’s First Friday Concert and fireworks celebration.

He was able to walk across the street but collapsed in a parking lot and later died at a hospital.

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Gainesville Police Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance with the ongoing investigation. Authorities believe that people in the area at the time of the shooting have information that can help with the case.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting CSGA to 738477, visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org or using the P3 Tips app.

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