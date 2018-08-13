Repairs for wall collapse on I-85 toll lanes will be at the cost of developer, GDOT says

For the first time, we’re hearing from the Georgia Department of Transportation about the wall collapse along the northwest corridor express lanes project and when the lanes will actually open.
We first showed you video from when the facade wall of the new express lanes, collapsed back in June.
A few days ago, GDOT received the official report for the investigation into the collapse and the repairs needed.
GDOT officials tell us the repairs will be at the cost of the developer and not from taxpayer dollars.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with GDOT about the repairs and what type of impact they will have on commuters. Watch the exclusive interview on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. on Monday.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}