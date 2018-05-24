  • Remains of Arkansas teen who went missing in 2015 found in a park pipe

    By: Meghan Keneally for ABC News

    LITTLE ROCK, Ar. - Police in Arkansas have found the skeletal remains of a young woman whose disappearance had fallen into the cold-case file.

    Human remains were found deep inside a pipe in a park where the car of Ebby Steppach was found after she went missing in October 2015, the Little Rock Police Department said Wednesday.

    She was 18 at the time.

    Tommy Hudson, an investigator with the police cold case unit, said a renewed investigation that started last May prompted further examination of Chalamont Park and, after sending robots into a pipe and an excavation of a previously inaccessible area of that pipe, police found human remains this week. It’s unclear what prompted the renewed investigation.

    The remains were transported to the state crime lab for identification, but police notified Steppach's family before removing them.

    In a Facebook group dedicated to the search for Steppach, her family released a statement Wednesday saying the remains have been identified as the missing teen.

    "Ebby’s story over the past 30+ months has touched many lives,” the statement reads. “Many have seen the beauty in her eyes that revealed a deep passion and care for others.”

